Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes saved by Chloe Zhao, Noah Jupe: Quick rescue

Joe Alwyn faces embarrassing moment at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Joe Alwyn faces an unexpected wardrobe malfunction that left him embarrassed at the red-carpet of Golden Globe Awards 2026.

The Hamnet star graced the carpet with his dashing appearance wearing a classy black suit with a white button-down shirt within the blazer.

After the Paul Mescal led film won the Best Picture Prize, he went backstage with the star cast including Paul, Noah Jupe, Jacobi Jupe and Jessie Buckley.

While they posed for the pictures, Joe’s button-up shirt accidently popped open revealing his chest.

The 34-year-old actor instantly felt embarrassed, but he was immediately rescued by his colleagues Noah and Chloe Zhao, who helped Joe out fixing the buttons.

The moment caught instant attention on social media as Alwyn’s fans were quick enough to react to the malfunction.

One of them wrote, “These are the moments when people get real! Remember when JLaw fell? He is so cute and the cast so very sweet!”

Another one commented, “Haha ... oh Joe you adorable pookie baby ... I love him sm!!”

Joe featured Batholomew Hathaway in the romantic comedy starring the Gladiator II star and Buckley in the lead roles.

Directed by Zhao, the Golden Globes wining movie is based on the life story of William Shakespeare.