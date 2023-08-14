 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’

Kanye West has just been put on blast for attempting to create a carbon copy out of every girl he dates, just to flex his control over the relationship.

Thes accusations have been issued by an expert named Sabrina Zohar.

Ms Zohar broke all this down during one of her interviews with the Daily Mail.

In the midst of this interview, the she backed claims made earlier by relationship therapist from Canada, Betsy Chung.

In response to Ms Chung who believes Kanye is ‘a major red flag of controlling behavior’, the second expert branded Censori a ‘carbon copy’ of Kanye’s old partners.

Before starting the chat she did admit that its ‘understandable to have a sense of style rub off’ on someone, regardless, what Kanye West is doing is taking things “a step too far.”

“True love and intimacy is formed with trust and acceptance, not trying to change someone,” the expert added in the middle of her chat.

But, “He is literally creating carbon copies of each [girl he dates] and controlling every aspect of their outward appearance to flex the control.”

And “This seems unhealthy to the core,” she also chimed in to say before signing off. 

