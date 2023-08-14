Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

Drake quickly intervened to solve the matter

Drake is trending on the internet for all the right reasons as he was seen defending a female fan in the crowd after a tussle broke out over his sweat-drenched towel.

The commotion started when the Canadian rapstar was leaving the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, after the energetic performance on Saturday, August 12.



Drenched in sweat, the Hotline Bling rapper threw his sweay towel to a screaming female fan in the crowd.

Soon, the piece of cloth caused a commotion in the crowd. Online footage revealed that a male concertgoer tried to snatch the towel from her, leading to the 36-year-old quick intervention.

Inthe viral clip, the One Dance hitmaker was seen scolding the male fan, “Are you dumb?”

After his stern message, the crowd booed the chided individual as the hip-hop star exited the stadium.

In another instance, Drizzy issued a gentle warning to fans about throwing anything immodest, like bras, because his little son Adonis was in attendance.

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you,” Drake stated.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real P.G. tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”