 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Drake quickly intervened to solve the matter
Drake quickly intervened to solve the matter 

Drake is trending on the internet for all the right reasons as he was seen defending a female fan in the crowd after a tussle broke out over his sweat-drenched towel.

The commotion started when the Canadian rapstar was leaving the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, after the energetic performance on Saturday, August 12.

Drenched in sweat, the Hotline Bling rapper threw his sweay towel to a screaming female fan in the crowd.

Soon, the piece of cloth caused a commotion in the crowd. Online footage revealed that a male concertgoer tried to snatch the towel from her, leading to the 36-year-old quick intervention.

Inthe viral clip, the One Dance hitmaker was seen scolding the male fan, “Are you dumb?”

After his stern message, the crowd booed the chided individual as the hip-hop star exited the stadium.

In another instance, Drizzy issued a gentle warning to fans about throwing anything immodest, like bras, because his little son Adonis was in attendance.

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you,” Drake stated.

“I can’t talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real P.G. tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William

Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William
‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours
Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes

Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes
Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy

Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy
Demi Moore stuns in green swimsuit while vacationing in Mediterranean

Demi Moore stuns in green swimsuit while vacationing in Mediterranean
Bianca Censori’s ‘Kardashian like-family’ in Pictures: See

Bianca Censori’s ‘Kardashian like-family’ in Pictures: See
Natasha Hamilton reveals unique name for 5th baby

Natasha Hamilton reveals unique name for 5th baby
Katie Price begs judge to be ‘put in jail’: ‘Just throw me in!'

Katie Price begs judge to be ‘put in jail’: ‘Just throw me in!'
Billy Porter drags Harry Styles for using his ‘community’ over Vogue cover

Billy Porter drags Harry Styles for using his ‘community’ over Vogue cover
Kanye West ‘possessive’ of Bianca Censori but not ‘controlling’: Psychic

Kanye West ‘possessive’ of Bianca Censori but not ‘controlling’: Psychic

Jamie Foxx trying to woo ex Katie Holmes after going ‘hell and back’ amid health scare

Jamie Foxx trying to woo ex Katie Holmes after going ‘hell and back’ amid health scare