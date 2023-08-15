Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video

Adele sparked speculations that she is planning a baby with her partner Rich Paul after she helped a couple disclose the gender of their baby during her concert.

The Easy on Me hitmaker alluded that she might be planning to expand her family soon after she asked the pregnant couple to return the favour, in a now viral video dropped by the father.

For the unversed, during her Las Vegas concert, the Grammy winner saw a couple, Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord, holding up a sign in the air that read, "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

Adele fulfilled their wish by disclosing the sex of their baby while bawling and expressed how “happy” she was for the soon-to-be-parents.

The duo, who were “honoured” that Adele was announcing their baby’s gender, were left surprised after she asked them to do her gender reveal if she gets pregnant.

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” Adele stunned the couple and her fans with their surprising request.

File Footage

Earlier, while discussing her postponed shows, Adele sparked rumours of her pregnancy when she assured fans that her Weekends with Adele residency would go on the floor this year.



“It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” she said.

Adele is already a mother to a son Angelo Adkins with ex-husband Simon Konecki but some reports suggest she desperately wants another one with Paul.