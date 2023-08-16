Princess Anne 'admires' Prince Harry due to similar 'spare' positions

Princess Anne sympathizes with Prince Harry, despite not agreeing to his actions.

The Princess Royal admires the Duke of Sussex and feels empathy for him being the second child.

Body language expert Judi James details the relationship of Anne and Harry.

She tells Express.co.uk: "As an industrial-strength loyalist whose devotion to her mother and all she stood for are legendary, we can only imagine Anne’s behind-the-scenes dismay and possible disgust at her nephew’s recent behaviours towards the UK monarchy.

"Anne has dedicated her life to upholding the values and the dutiful style of monarchy her parents inherited, which is all about stoicism and hard work



She adds: "But there might have been something of an empathetic response from her, too. Like Harry, Anne was the second child, although being a woman meant she was never a ‘Spare’. She did grow up as something of a royal rebel, though, with a hearty disrespect for press attention.

"An intriguing insight into her real feelings about royal life might have been revealed in the way she gifted freedom to her beloved daughter Zara by turning down a royal title for her and encouraging her to lead a life and a marriage that were very much her own choice.

Ms James continues: "What she willingly gave to her own children seems to have been something that was wrested away from his own father many years later by Harry.

"Their body language together, then, has always shown signals of a rather fond and even indulgent aunt with her nephew. Anne might not approve of his tactics but she might just have admired and understood some of Harry’s overall primary goals in heading for the exit.