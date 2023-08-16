 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is very ecstatic while ringing in his 51st birthday with “contentment” besides his beloved wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Air director, who loves to keep his personal life private, is said to be “happy and thriving” with The Mother star and his blended brood.

Affleck and J.Lo were allegedly going through some marital troubles before their first wedding anniversary in June but an insider told People Magazine that everything is going “well” in his life now.

“He is happy and content,” the insider shared with the publication while alluding that problems he had with Lopez have now disappeared.

"Everything is going well in his life,” the source noted.

Earlier this month, Affleck and Lopez were spotted looking lovey-dovey and in good sprits as they left the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York.

Lopez bought a shirt for Affleck that read "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,” an insider told the outlet at the time while sharing insight into their shopping spree.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” the insider said of the couple. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

This comes after Affleck surprised Lopez with a party on her 54th birthday at their new house with closest family and friends. 

