Why Chloe Bailey turned vegan 10 years ago? Read here

Why Chloe Bailey turned vegetarian 10 years ago? Read here

Chloe Bailey has been a vegan for a decade, and the singer strictly followed her ‘no-meat’ rules.



The 25-year-old, who has a twin actress sister Halle Bailey, 23, walked down memory lane in a detailed interview with Complex magazine in 2017, where she discussed their impactful dietary choices.

In the interview, the Swarm star explained that their mother was the spark that turned them into pure vegetarians.

“One day, she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like’. We started the week with her and just never went back,” she added.

But in the latest turn of events, Bailey had a meat (beef) burger, but not intentionally.

In an Instagram Live, the Atlanta native was upset after her order was apparently mixed-up. Instead of plant-based Beyond Meat Burger, she received red meat over the weekend.

“So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis and I like usual. Specified that it’s vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that,” (sic) Bailey explained the shocking event.

“So we get the burgers, I’m getting out of the shower… and she’s eating the burger and she’s like, ‘Are you sure this is Beyond?’” she stressed.

Her sister confidently nodded in affirmative. But, her first bite stirred her instinct about the burger being unusual.

“The one bite I took and I just knew. Immediately I said, ‘This doesn’t feel right’.”

And her call to the hotel management confirmed her fears. “He said, ‘No, they’re brand burgers.’ I said, ‘Brand burgers? I said Beyond burgers’. I don’t even know what a brand burger is,” she told fans on the live stream.

Then Bailley added she started to panic.

“Immediately I’m losing my ****. I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle’s laughing at me because I’m crying. This is right before the concert yesterday. I’m crying, Halle’s just laughing so hard at me because I’m freaking out,” adding, “I’ve been vegan for 10 years. I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years.”

Meanwhile, vegans fans extended their support to the Do It singer.

“I’m vegetarian and it’s definitely hard to tell the difference sometimes but you know the taste of real meat and that stomach ache ain’t no joke,” one user wrote.

Another added, “My first time eating meat after a full vegan diet, my stomach… revolted.”