Sajal Ali to be honoured with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ for incredible acting

Celebrated Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, known for her extraordinary talent and captivating performances, will be awarded the “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” by President Arif Alvi at the investiture ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024.

On August 14, the president announced a total of 694 Civil Awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz (7), Hilal-e-Pakistan (2), Hilal-e-Shujaat (1), Hilal-e-Iimtiaz (26), Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam (18) Sitara-e-Pakistan (1), Sitara-e-Shujaat (20), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (60), President's Award for Pride of Performance (70), Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam (3), Sitara-e-Khidmat (4), Tamgha-e-Shuja'at (24), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (458).

The civilian award is a testament for the actress's outstanding contributions for over a decade in the field of acting, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.



When it comes to an effortless ability to command the lens, Ali is a powerhouse who packs serious gravitas and considerable charisma, in a career that spans over a decade with performances that have received both critical and commercial appreciation beyond Pakistani borders with movies such as Mom alongside the legendary Sri Devi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the recently released Hollywood movie ‘What’s Love got to do with it’ alongside Shabana Azmi, Lilly James, Emma Thompson, produced by Jemina Khan and directed by Shehkar Kapoor, the statement added.

Ever a reassuring presence on screen, Ali has used her versatility to meet brilliant ends, in both comedies and dramas. With a career spanning over 14 years, Sajal Ali has won accolades from audiences around the world with memorable performances in dramas such as Nanhi, O Ranrgreza, Yaqeen ka Safar, Aangan, Alif, Sannata, Sinf-e-Ahan, Ye Dil Mera, Chup Raho, Gule Rana, Mohabbat Jae Bhar Mai, Noorulain, Kuch Ankahi to name a few.

Since 2009, she has emerged with riveting performances in over 40 dramas, 14 telefilms, 4 movies and has become a towering, boundary-pushing talent in the world of drama and cinema.