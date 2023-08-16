 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali to be honoured with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ for incredible acting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Sajal Ali receives DIAFA award. — Instagram/sajalaly
Sajal Ali receives DIAFA award. — Instagram/sajalaly

Celebrated Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, known for her extraordinary talent and captivating performances, will be awarded the “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” by President Arif Alvi at the investiture ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024.

On August 14, the president announced a total of 694 Civil Awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz (7), Hilal-e-Pakistan (2), Hilal-e-Shujaat (1), Hilal-e-Iimtiaz (26), Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam (18) Sitara-e-Pakistan (1), Sitara-e-Shujaat (20), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (60), President's Award for Pride of Performance (70), Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam (3), Sitara-e-Khidmat (4), Tamgha-e-Shuja'at (24), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (458).

The civilian award is a testament for the actress's outstanding contributions for over a decade in the field of acting, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

— Instagram/sajalaly
— Instagram/sajalaly

When it comes to an effortless ability to command the lens, Ali is a powerhouse who packs serious gravitas and considerable charisma, in a career that spans over a decade with performances that have received both critical and commercial appreciation beyond Pakistani borders with movies such as Mom alongside the legendary Sri Devi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the recently released Hollywood movie ‘What’s Love got to do with it’ alongside Shabana Azmi, Lilly James, Emma Thompson, produced by Jemina Khan and directed by Shehkar Kapoor, the statement added.

— Instagram/sajalaly
— Instagram/sajalaly

Ever a reassuring presence on screen, Ali has used her versatility to meet brilliant ends, in both comedies and dramas. With a career spanning over 14 years, Sajal Ali has won accolades from audiences around the world with memorable performances in dramas such as Nanhi, O Ranrgreza, Yaqeen ka Safar, Aangan, Alif, Sannata, Sinf-e-Ahan, Ye Dil Mera, Chup Raho, Gule Rana, Mohabbat Jae Bhar Mai, Noorulain, Kuch Ankahi to name a few. 

Since 2009, she has emerged with riveting performances in over 40 dramas, 14 telefilms, 4 movies and has become a towering, boundary-pushing talent in the world of drama and cinema.

More From Showbiz:

Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas dies after losing battle to kidney disease

Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas dies after losing battle to kidney disease
Sunny Deol called 'arrogant' after latest spat with fans: Watch

Sunny Deol called 'arrogant' after latest spat with fans: Watch
Reserves will shoot to $100bn if I'm made interim foreign minister: Hareem Shah

Reserves will shoot to $100bn if I'm made interim foreign minister: Hareem Shah
Spotify pays tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Spotify pays tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Salman Khan reacts to 'Gadar 2' smashing box-office collection

Salman Khan reacts to 'Gadar 2' smashing box-office collection
Ali Sethi rubbishes marriage 'rumours'

Ali Sethi rubbishes marriage 'rumours'
'Lack of interest': Man who harrassed Srha Asghar released on bail

'Lack of interest': Man who harrassed Srha Asghar released on bail
Srha Asghar suffers ‘attempted sexual assault’ outside her home in Karachi

Srha Asghar suffers ‘attempted sexual assault’ outside her home in Karachi
Ranveer Singh on taking Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan legacy forward with ‘Don 3’ video

Ranveer Singh on taking Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan legacy forward with ‘Don 3’

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin expecting first child

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin expecting first child
‘Don 3’: THIS Bollywood beauty to lead opposite Ranveer Singh

‘Don 3’: THIS Bollywood beauty to lead opposite Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3,' ‘NO SRK NO DON’ trends on Twitter video

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3,' ‘NO SRK NO DON’ trends on Twitter