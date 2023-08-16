 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Sandra Bullock was faced with calls to return her Academy award after Michael Oher accusations
 Sandra Bullock was faced with calls to return her Academy award after Michael Oher accusations 

Sandra Bullock was the new target of online trolls after her hit 2009’s movie Blind Side which won her an Oscar was under scanner for a lawsuit. Now her co-star Quinton Aaron is throwing his weight behind her.

The main lead — who played the retired NFL player Michael Oher — who has sued the Tuohys family for fraud this week as the Black athlete alleged that the white family did not adopt him; instead, they raked in millions by selling his life story.

His claims ran counter to what the blockbuster film depicted that the now 37-year-old was adopted as a teenager by an affluent family and the female parent was played by the megastar.

The Greater star blasted the critics, “We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that’s wrong,“

Adding, “It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this person to the wolves.’"

He told The Post, “Sandra did nothing wrong. That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now," pointing to her longtime partner Bryan Randall recent passing. 

"I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

Meanwhile, Bullock has remained tight-lipped about Oher's charges against the Tuohys family.

“Stop trying to come for Sandra because you’re going to make me mad and they are going to have to come through me," Aaron added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are looking like ‘dangerously obsolescent goods’
‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating

‘He’s moved on’: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson break up after 2 years of dating
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘losing ground’ on Prince William’s new ‘battlefield’
‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release

‘Barbie’ overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros. highest-grossing domestic release
Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’

Prince Harry ‘not royal nor content creator: ‘What does he even do?’
Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video

Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video
Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary video

Netflix deletes trailer for Prince Harry's documentary

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released video

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’