Quinton Aaron gives shut-up call to Sandra Bullock haters amid Tuohys family lawsuit

Sandra Bullock was faced with calls to return her Academy award after Michael Oher accusations

Sandra Bullock was the new target of online trolls after her hit 2009’s movie Blind Side which won her an Oscar was under scanner for a lawsuit. Now her co-star Quinton Aaron is throwing his weight behind her.

The main lead — who played the retired NFL player Michael Oher — who has sued the Tuohys family for fraud this week as the Black athlete alleged that the white family did not adopt him; instead, they raked in millions by selling his life story.

His claims ran counter to what the blockbuster film depicted that the now 37-year-old was adopted as a teenager by an affluent family and the female parent was played by the megastar.

The Greater star blasted the critics, “We are living in a day and age where people are hell bent on pointing the blame on people and are just throwing things out there that’s wrong,“

Adding, “It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this person to the wolves.’"

He told The Post, “Sandra did nothing wrong. That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now," pointing to her longtime partner Bryan Randall recent passing.

"I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

Meanwhile, Bullock has remained tight-lipped about Oher's charges against the Tuohys family.

“Stop trying to come for Sandra because you’re going to make me mad and they are going to have to come through me," Aaron added.