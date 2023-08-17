Keke Palmer fires back at Darius's mom-shaming comments in Usher's new music video

Keke Palmer has recently taken a jab at her now-former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in response to his mom-shaming comments last month (July 2023).

The controversy started when Darius Jackson criticized Keke Palmer, 29, for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert. Not impressed by the wardrobe choice of her partner, Darius wrote on social media, "You a mom," which resulted in severe backlash from the fans of the actress.

She remained unbothered and didn't respond to her partner's comments until now.

Now Keke - who recently gave birth to her first child - is getting featured in Usher's new track named Boyfriend, in which she appears to be taking a hit at Darius.

The ending part of the clip featured the actress waking up in bed and answering a phone. She could be heard saying, "Dammit, I missed the show! Sh*t, I am so tired. I am a mother after all."



According to Metro, Keke's fans were astounded by her surprisingly witty response to Darius's mom-shaming remarks and also praised Usher for filming the video so quickly.

One of the fans reacted to the video, saying, "Keke said! Hang on, let me do something iconic in Usher's video real quick."

Another wrote, 'Usher and Keke are very unserious people, and I love it."

Earlier, People magazine claimed that the couple had split after staying together for two years, following Darius's controversial remarks, adding that he had moved on.