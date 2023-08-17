 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Keke Palmer fires back at Darius's mom-shaming comments in Usher's new music video

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Keke Palmer fires back at Dariuss mom-shaming comments in Ushers new music video
Keke Palmer fires back at Darius's mom-shaming comments in Usher's new music video

Keke Palmer has recently taken a jab at her now-former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in response to his mom-shaming comments last month (July 2023).

The controversy started when Darius Jackson criticized Keke Palmer, 29, for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert. Not impressed by the wardrobe choice of her partner, Darius wrote on social media, "You a mom," which resulted in severe backlash from the fans of the actress.

She remained unbothered and didn't respond to her partner's comments until now.

Now Keke - who recently gave birth to her first child - is getting featured in Usher's new track named Boyfriend, in which she appears to be taking a hit at Darius.

The ending part of the clip featured the actress waking up in bed and answering a phone. She could be heard saying, "Dammit, I missed the show! Sh*t, I am so tired. I am a mother after all."

According to Metro, Keke's fans were astounded by her surprisingly witty response to Darius's mom-shaming remarks and also praised Usher for filming the video so quickly.

One of the fans reacted to the video, saying, "Keke said! Hang on, let me do something iconic in Usher's video real quick."

Another wrote, 'Usher and Keke are very unserious people, and I love it."

Earlier, People magazine claimed that the couple had split after staying together for two years, following Darius's controversial remarks, adding that he had moved on. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle always wanted to go back to US, family 'patch up' cry is 'ridiculous'

Meghan Markle always wanted to go back to US, family 'patch up' cry is 'ridiculous'
Princess Diana wanted 'wedding dress' to find 'secrets' from public eyes

Princess Diana wanted 'wedding dress' to find 'secrets' from public eyes
Meghan Markle making Royals 'worried' with potential memoir video

Meghan Markle making Royals 'worried' with potential memoir
Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to get 'proper job', leave holiday resorts

Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to get 'proper job', leave holiday resorts
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy bowling night to dispel feud rumours
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splits amid cheating accusations

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splits amid cheating accusations
Kim Kardashian's appearance altered after trip to surgeon's office

Kim Kardashian's appearance altered after trip to surgeon's office

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her video

Sarah Ferguson gets entry in 'family occasions', King Charles 'accepts' her
Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach

Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football

Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising name origin: A Hollywood twist in the world of football
Prince Harry 'clowns around' in Singapore without royal protocol: Expert video

Prince Harry 'clowns around' in Singapore without royal protocol: Expert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet keep romance under wraps in low-key relationship