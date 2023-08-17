Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receiving guard of honour at Prime Minister House. — Twitter/@PakPMO

Several known names being tipped for key posts in caretaker setup.

Sources say ex-SBP governor Shamshad selected as finmin.

PM Kakar to give special tasks to cabinet ministers based.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's cabinet is expected to take the oath today at 5pm after an official announcement for the names of selected members, sources told Geo News.



The interim premier completed the consultation regarding his cabinet members on Wednesday, with several known names being tipped for key posts in the caretaker setup.

Sources said that former governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shamshad Akhtar is likely to be appointed as finance minister, The News reported, while former foreign secretary Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani is being considered for the post of interim foreign minister.

Earlier this week, Dr Akhtar — who was also finance minister in the caretaker government prior to the 2018 general election — was conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi on Independence Day.

She served as the SBP governor from January 2, 2006, for a three-year term, becoming the first woman to head the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, Jilani has 38 years of bilateral and multilateral experience as a public servant and career diplomat, having served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Belgium, Luxemburg, the EU, and Australia.

Jilani was appointed foreign secretary in 2012, and while serving the post, he was closely involved in negotiations and finalisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), signing the key agreements for the project during the visit of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang under the then Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

Top sources in the Prime Minister Secretariat said that eminent textile industrialist and Chief Executive of Ejaz Group of Companies Dr Gohar Ejaz is likely to be appointed as interim federal minister for commerce and industries.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) confirmed that Dr Ejaz will take oath as minister for commerce and industries today.

Earlier, sources confided to Geo News that defense analyst Syed Muhammad Ali is being considered for the information ministry.

It was further revealed that prominent banker Sultan Ali Allana was earlier tipped for the caretaker finance minister; however, due to his dual citizenship, two other names were now under consideration for the post.

According to the sources, the names of former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and ex-SBP Raza Baqir are not being considered for the caretaker finance minister.

Furthermore, the name of Senator Sarfraz Bugti is likely to be finalised for interior minister, as previously he held the portfolio of minister of home and tribal affairs of Balochistan.

It was earlier reported that the interim prime minister would retain three senior aides to his predecessor Shehbaz Sharif.

It was also learnt that the interim prime minister had retired principal secretary to the prime minister (PSPM) Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, former advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, and joint secretary Mohib Ali.

Shah would continue as PSPM till October this year after which he would move to the World Bank where he would serve as group executive director of Pakistan for four years.

Furthermore, Cheema is likely to be assigned a post equal to a federal minister, whereas Press Secretary to the PM Abdul Akbar would also be among the officers who would continue in the office.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Arshad Muneer Khan, who has been promoted to grade-21, would be posted as principal information officer (PIO).

Military Secretary (MS) to the Prime Minister Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz would also continue to perform his duties.

The caretaker federal cabinet is expected to be short. Sources said it had been decided to only include reputable people in the caretaker cabinet.

The caretaker prime minister will also give special tasks to his cabinet ministers based on their portfolios.