Friday, August 18, 2023
Kate Middleton 24-hour 'rave' photo hits internet: See Photo

Kate Middleton attended a 24-hour rave sans Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex, who went for the party over insistence from friends Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage, had a few cocktails during the night.

Speaking about her time at the Houghton Festival, a source told Mail Online: “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there. 

Amid this, a new picture of Kate from the night is making rounds on the internet. In the photo, the mother-of-three is spotted holding a glass of cocktail in her hand as she dons a black off-shoulder jumptsuit.

The insider added: “‘[Catherine] was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato [an Italian coffee-based dessert], and speaking affably with the other members of her party,’ the newspaper reported. Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip.”


