Friday, August 18, 2023
Inside Harry Styles' ‘new’ romance with Taylor Russell after Olivia Wilde split

Friday, August 18, 2023

Harry Styles is reportedly having a great time with his new ladylove Taylor Russell as they nascent romance in heating up.

The As It Was hitmaker, who parted ways from Olivia Wilde last year after dating her for almost two years, has moved on with the Bones and All star.

While speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Style “having a great time” with Russel after “dating for a few months.”

“Their energies work really well together,” the source shared, adding, “They’re both really sweet people at their core.”

While noting that their romance is still in the early stages, the source said, “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her” and both Styles and Russell are “having a great time together.”

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

Styles and Russell seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted getting cosy at the press night for the Escape Room actor’s play The Effect at London’s National Theatre.

“His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool,” a source told Star Magazine of the couple. "They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company."

“They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."

