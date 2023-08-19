Prince Harry looks ‘totally unnatural’ alongside Meghan Markle

Royal experts have just stepped forward with their own thoughts about the ‘unnatural’ postures and body language Prince Harry allegedly showcases while in physical proximity to Meghan Markle.

Claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seemingly unnatural approach to paparazzi and fans have been referenced by royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

She shed light into everything during her interview with GB News.

In the midst of this interview, she referenced the couple’s video about cyberbullying, released via the Archewell initiative and branded it ‘unnatural’.

According to experts, this ‘shifting narrative’ is simply a PR move meant to showcase solidarity amid rumors of an impending divorce.

The credit for this move has been given to Meghan’s new agency which is allegedly the brains behind this shift.

For those unversed, WME talent agency supports big names like Serena Williams, Michelle Rodriguez, and Dwayne Johnson.

All of these claims have been made following the release of ‘several fluff pieces’ that went live with the duo ‘posing’ unitedly.

In reference to all of this, Ms Seward claimed, “They all look very beautiful. It’s in their garden, and they talk to these young kids and say how wonderful they are … but it’s totally controlled, and I think rather unnatural.”

She also went as far as to add that “I think it’s a PR stunt.”

This is mainly because Ms Seward feels, “It is just to get them some better press because obviously,” because “it hasn’t been great for them recently. And I think they probably filmed it a while ago.”