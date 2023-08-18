 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser

Friday, August 18, 2023

Disney+ made an announcement on Friday that the highly anticipated series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will debut its first two episodes on December 20, followed by weekly releases of new episodes.

Alongside the announcement, the streaming service also unveiled a new teaser for the show, which is based on Rick Riordan's immensely popular novels.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the extraordinary journey of a 12-year-old boy who discovers that he is a demigod and begins to grapple with his newfound divine abilities.

However, his world is turned upside down when he is accused by Zeus, the sky god, of stealing his powerful lightning bolt. Alongside his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy embarks on an epic adventure to locate the missing lightning bolt and restore harmony to the realm of Olympus.

Leading the cast of the show are Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadr. Additionally, the series boasts an impressive lineup of guest appearances, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, the late Lance Reddick, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson.

Riordan's books have previously served as the inspiration for two films: Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013).

