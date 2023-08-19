 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Post Malone takes out THIS habit to become slim: Watch

Post Malone shared his weight loss secret with everyone: minus soda intake.

In a chat with popular The Joe Rogan Experience, Austin Post (rapper's real name) told the host about his sharp weight loss journey from 240 to 185 Ibs by cutting down his favourite drink, soft drinks.

"Soda is so bad. It's bad but it's so good," adding, "I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. And I'll have a Monster Energy, but Celsius is so good too."

The Sunflower rapper also revealed his favourite spot, where he liked to have a chilled drink.

"I had a great show," he added, "and—you know what—I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice. So good."

Witnessing his magical transformation, many questioned the 28-year-old was on the Ozempic, a celebrity-preferred drug to lose weight swiftly.

"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs, I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage," Post clarified on Instagram in April. "I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

Expanding on his statement, the rapstar said his daughter's birth last year was the 'kick' he needed to cut down unhealthy practices, such as his diet.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better," he continued, "so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

It is pertinent to mention here that Postmastes, a food delivery service, revealed in 2018 that Post was their No. 1 customer as he shelled out $40,000 on the app in the past year.

