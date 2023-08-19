 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use ‘chaos, crisis’ as crutch

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘thriving’ off of crisis’s and sensational news reports.

Claims about the Sussexes as well as their motives behind the anti-royal propaganda that once overtook social media, has been referenced by Tom Bower.

The royal author and biographer broke this down while speaking to Express UK.

His admissions address the couple’s plans for the future as well as the war between the Windsors and the Sussexes.

His comments have come in response to the couple’s dwindling popularity in USA after Spotify’s exit.

Thus, Mr Bower is of the opinion that “Harry and Meghan can only be sustained by constantly creating new crises and new sensations.”

With this allegedly being their ‘only true source’ of longtime fame, the author admitted, “It's impossible to see when it'll end because they will constantly try to find a new platform for more headlines so that they can stay in the news.”

After all “I mean, that's their entire meal ticket,” he later chimed in to say before signing off.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Bombshells Against Royal Family:

The couple’s bombshells against the Royal Family began just a while after their move, and it occurred in Oprah Winfrey’s backyard.

During this now-infamous interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed claims of racism, and even accused the royals of being ‘mean spirited’.

This was later followed by a memoir, titled Spare, as well as a Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan. 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding video

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding
Kimora Lee Simmons pens touching tribute to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons pens touching tribute to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard
King Charles just has to keep Buckingham Palace from ‘burning to the ground’?

King Charles just has to keep Buckingham Palace from ‘burning to the ground’?
Momoland’s Jane denies dating allegations with Seventeen’s Joshua

Momoland’s Jane denies dating allegations with Seventeen’s Joshua
Jessie J shares body-positive message as she shows-off post-partum body

Jessie J shares body-positive message as she shows-off post-partum body
Seventeen’s Joshua breaks silence after dating allegations

Seventeen’s Joshua breaks silence after dating allegations
Prince Harry’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ but ‘not anymore’

Prince Harry’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ but ‘not anymore’
Sam Asghari left Britney Spears alone for ‘months’ as marriage spiraled

Sam Asghari left Britney Spears alone for ‘months’ as marriage spiraled

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast

BTS’ Jungkook gets shout out from Jessi during live broadcast