Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use ‘chaos, crisis’ as crutch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘thriving’ off of crisis’s and sensational news reports.



Claims about the Sussexes as well as their motives behind the anti-royal propaganda that once overtook social media, has been referenced by Tom Bower.

The royal author and biographer broke this down while speaking to Express UK.

His admissions address the couple’s plans for the future as well as the war between the Windsors and the Sussexes.

His comments have come in response to the couple’s dwindling popularity in USA after Spotify’s exit.

Thus, Mr Bower is of the opinion that “Harry and Meghan can only be sustained by constantly creating new crises and new sensations.”

With this allegedly being their ‘only true source’ of longtime fame, the author admitted, “It's impossible to see when it'll end because they will constantly try to find a new platform for more headlines so that they can stay in the news.”

After all “I mean, that's their entire meal ticket,” he later chimed in to say before signing off.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Bombshells Against Royal Family:

The couple’s bombshells against the Royal Family began just a while after their move, and it occurred in Oprah Winfrey’s backyard.

During this now-infamous interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed claims of racism, and even accused the royals of being ‘mean spirited’.

This was later followed by a memoir, titled Spare, as well as a Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan.