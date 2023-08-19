Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

Sweden players celebrate scoring their second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup third-place play-off football match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 19, 2023.—AFP

Sweden emerged victorious against hosts Australia in an exciting showdown for the third spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Sweden secured their second consecutive bronze medal with this 2-0 victory over the Matildas.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani delivered a spectacular second-half goal from the outer edge of the penalty area, solidifying Sweden's triumphant 2-0 win and cementing their third-place finish.

This remarkable goal, combined with Fridolina Rolfo's earlier successful first-half penalty conversion, propelled Sweden to earn the bronze medal for the second successive Women's World Cup.

Throughout the match, Sweden's dominance shone brightly, exemplified by Rolfo's expertly executed penalty kick that shattered the stalemate.

Asllani's decisive goal further showcased her finesse and tactical prowess, propelling Sweden to secure the coveted bronze medal.

While the co-hosts, Australia, were unable to seize the win, their impressive fourth-place finish stands as a monumental achievement in a nation where football shares the stage with other prominent sports.

Notably, their semifinal match against England garnered a historic 11.15 million viewers, making it the most-watched television event in Australian history.

Australia's remarkable journey in the tournament included a noteworthy milestone—they became the first host country since the 2003 Women's World Cup in the United States to advance to the semi-finals.

This accomplishment underscored their growing prowess on the global football stage.

The Women's World Cup not only highlighted Sweden's resilience and Australia's extraordinary voyage but also underscored the unwavering dedication and skill of these exceptional women athletes.

The tournament's conclusion leaves an enduring mark on the world of women's football, celebrating their achievements and contributing to the continued growth and recognition of the sport.