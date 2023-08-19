 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sweden secure back-to-back bronze in FIFA Women's World Cup with win over Australia

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Sweden players celebrate scoring their second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup third-place play-off football match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 19, 2023.—AFP
Sweden players celebrate scoring their second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup third-place play-off football match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on August 19, 2023.—AFP 

Sweden emerged victorious against hosts Australia in an exciting showdown for the third spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Sweden secured their second consecutive bronze medal with this 2-0 victory over the Matildas.

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani delivered a spectacular second-half goal from the outer edge of the penalty area, solidifying Sweden's triumphant 2-0 win and cementing their third-place finish.

This remarkable goal, combined with Fridolina Rolfo's earlier successful first-half penalty conversion, propelled Sweden to earn the bronze medal for the second successive Women's World Cup.

Throughout the match, Sweden's dominance shone brightly, exemplified by Rolfo's expertly executed penalty kick that shattered the stalemate. 

Asllani's decisive goal further showcased her finesse and tactical prowess, propelling Sweden to secure the coveted bronze medal.

While the co-hosts, Australia, were unable to seize the win, their impressive fourth-place finish stands as a monumental achievement in a nation where football shares the stage with other prominent sports. 

Notably, their semifinal match against England garnered a historic 11.15 million viewers, making it the most-watched television event in Australian history.

Australia's remarkable journey in the tournament included a noteworthy milestone—they became the first host country since the 2003 Women's World Cup in the United States to advance to the semi-finals. 

This accomplishment underscored their growing prowess on the global football stage.

The Women's World Cup not only highlighted Sweden's resilience and Australia's extraordinary voyage but also underscored the unwavering dedication and skill of these exceptional women athletes. 

The tournament's conclusion leaves an enduring mark on the world of women's football, celebrating their achievements and contributing to the continued growth and recognition of the sport.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel

Asia Cup: Ramiz Raja not part of commentators' panel
Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem hopeful to bag gold at World Athletics Championship
Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N? video

Is Umar Akmal joining PML-N?
Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

Nottingham Forest clinch first Premier League victory

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket

'Forever grateful': Virat Kohli completes 15 years in cricket
Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age

Hamza Khan gets clean chit as World Squash Federation finds no discrepancy in age
Bumrah makes come back to Indian side

Bumrah makes come back to Indian side
WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

WATCH: Suniel Shetty meets Shahid Afridi’s daughters in heartfelt moment

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG

Lionel Messi describes experience with Miami 'opposite' of PSG
MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges

MLB star Wander Franco's career in jeopardy over disturbing minor relationship charges
Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs

Trans women barred from female chess matches as global body imposes curbs
Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium ‘capable of hosting’ FIFA WC qualifier matches

Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium ‘capable of hosting’ FIFA WC qualifier matches