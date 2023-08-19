Prince Harry’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ but ‘not anymore’

Prince Harry has sparked a strong reaction from experts who are sure that the Duke’s ‘free reign’ is coming to an end because he’s gone ‘largely unchallenged’ in his anti-royal admissions till now.

Claims about this have been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser began pointing out how, “For year upon year now, all we have gotten is Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s truth.”

“We have gotten their truth via TV interviews, print interviews, podcasts and six hours of soft-lit small screen emoting” so “at this stage the only medium left for them to share their journey is interpretative dance.”

Yet, on the other side of the pond, “Through this all, The Firm has largely remained silent” apart from the ‘recollections may vary’ comment.

“That instance aside, the Palace has remained totally and utterly Easter Island-esque,” Ms Elser added.

“Essentially, Harry and Meghan’s version has largely gone untested and unchallenged in any official way. Until now.”

But “This legal news caps off what would have to be one of the bumpiest periods for the duke and patron saint of London barristers” Ms Elser said of the High Court’s decision towards Prince Harry’s case.