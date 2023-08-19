Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Danielle Jonas has been candid with her daughters about her struggle with eczema

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas find themselves in the occasional parenting predicament, resembling an S.O.S. scenario.

Having been married for 13 years and being the proud parents of daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, the couple recently opened up about the daunting aspects they face while raising their two young girls.

"Sometimes, what they say is not what they really mean," Kevin told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And when they're telling us how they feel, sometimes there's something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we're still working on that."

As the Jonas Brothers singer works on refining his communication skills, Danielle acknowledges that she is actively learning to give her children the necessary room to develop and flourish independently.

"It's hard to let go," she shared. "I'm a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it's hard because you don't want to give them everything."

Nevertheless, Danielle has no difficulty being candid and truthful with her daughters. Despite her struggles with eczema, which led her to collaborate with Sanofi and Regeneron to raise awareness about Dupixent, Danielle's bond with her children deepened after she shared her personal journey with them.

As she explained, "I think with them seeing me go through what I've gone through and being like, 'I know this is rough right now. But there's something that's going to help me.'"

After discovering an effective treatment for her eczema flare-ups, the founder of DJ & Co. jewelry, Danielle, observed that her daughters were quick to notice the positive changes.

"They knew that I was feeling better," Danielle said, "and I explained to them that you have to keep trying, keep researching and doing things for yourself."

Kevin also reminisced about how Danielle's hair loss and the rash-like symptoms on her scalp had a significant impact on her emotional well-being and overall spirit.

"She wasn't coming on the road with me as much," he noted. "And once she started to finally feel relief, I think she started to feel like herself again."

During challenging moments, the musician expressed that he and his wife frequently choose to focus on the positive aspects of their situation.

"You have to remember to have the joy and the crazy," Kevin said, "and I think that's what we're doing right now. We're just taking it all in."