Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian admits dating Pete Davidson after Kanye West divorce was not her best decision.

The 42-year-old makeup mogul was spotted telling her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner about her feelings months after splitting from Pete.

Speaking up on The Kardashian, Kim said that she “jumped into another relationship so fast” after divorce..

“It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things,” she said, advising her sisters that “it's better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal, and then feel.”

Later in a confessional, Kim revealed that her breakup with the former SNL star was amicable.

“Breakups are just like, not my thing,” she said. “It’s just, I’m proud of myself. I mean, we just had talks and talks. Like, we had been talking about it. So it was just like, both of us just like communicating really well about it.”



The mother-of-four admitted she felt a lot of guilt as she dated Pete.

“And there was a lot of guilt,” she said. “He went through a lot because of my relationship.”

