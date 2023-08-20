 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles

Kevin Costner and his estranged spouse, Christine, encountered each other in a noteworthy meeting on Saturday.

Both individuals were captured as they arrived at a deposition held at a legal office in Santa Barbara, California. This marked their initial public appearance together since officially initiating divorce proceedings on May 1.

Present at the event, Kevin, aged 68, was dressed in a relaxed manner, wearing a white button-down shirt, tan trousers, sneakers, and sunglasses. On the other hand, Christine, 49, appeared in black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top, and heels.

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles

Amidst their ongoing acrimonious divorce proceedings, Kevin and Christine continue to engage in a bitter legal conflict. In the most recent turn of events, Kevin has lodged accusations against Christine and her legal team, asserting "unscrupulous tactics of the most extreme nature" in recently submitted court documents pertaining to their divorce.

According to legal records dated August 10 and acquired by PEOPLE, the legal representatives of the actor famous for his role in "Field of Dreams" have urged the California Superior Court to compel Christine to provide explicit responses to a set of questions concerning the validity of their premarital agreement, which Christine has contested.

Kevin's attorneys assert that throughout the discovery process leading up to a November trial to assess the prenup's legitimacy, Christine has skillfully evaded providing crucial answers. The contested prenuptial agreement entailed a $1.5 million settlement for Christine.

Kevin's legal team has also responded to Christine's claims that she was "under duress while signing the agreement due to the surrounding circumstances" and that she "didn't possess a complete understanding of it."

Beyond matters related to the prenuptial agreement, Christine and Kevin are also locked in a dispute over child support. A temporary court order has mandated Kevin to pay $129,755 per month in child support until a final amount is determined in upcoming court sessions.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles agrees to meet Prince Harry without Meghan Markle for reconciliation?

King Charles agrees to meet Prince Harry without Meghan Markle for reconciliation?
'Celine Dion hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days'

'Celine Dion hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days'
Britney Spears appears visibly sad after Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears appears visibly sad after Sam Asghari split
Kate Middleton's brother comes out in defence of Prince William amid backlash video

Kate Middleton's brother comes out in defence of Prince William amid backlash
Taylor Swift shines at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's beach wedding

Taylor Swift shines at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's beach wedding
Prince William accused of using Princess Charlotte as ‘PR shield’

Prince William accused of using Princess Charlotte as ‘PR shield’
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner shine in matching outfits for date night

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner shine in matching outfits for date night
Millions react to Prince William, Princess Charlotte latest video video

Millions react to Prince William, Princess Charlotte latest video
Kourtney Kardashian dines and enjoys matcha with stepdaughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney Kardashian dines and enjoys matcha with stepdaughter Alabama Barker
Harry Styles ventures into bold fragrance line inspired by Goop's influence

Harry Styles ventures into bold fragrance line inspired by Goop's influence
Piers Morgan seeks explanation from Prince William video

Piers Morgan seeks explanation from Prince William
Jamie Foxx embraces outdoor fun and gratitude after medical scare

Jamie Foxx embraces outdoor fun and gratitude after medical scare