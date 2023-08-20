Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine reunite to confront legal battles

Kevin Costner and his estranged spouse, Christine, encountered each other in a noteworthy meeting on Saturday.

Both individuals were captured as they arrived at a deposition held at a legal office in Santa Barbara, California. This marked their initial public appearance together since officially initiating divorce proceedings on May 1.

Present at the event, Kevin, aged 68, was dressed in a relaxed manner, wearing a white button-down shirt, tan trousers, sneakers, and sunglasses. On the other hand, Christine, 49, appeared in black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top, and heels.

Amidst their ongoing acrimonious divorce proceedings, Kevin and Christine continue to engage in a bitter legal conflict. In the most recent turn of events, Kevin has lodged accusations against Christine and her legal team, asserting "unscrupulous tactics of the most extreme nature" in recently submitted court documents pertaining to their divorce.

According to legal records dated August 10 and acquired by PEOPLE, the legal representatives of the actor famous for his role in "Field of Dreams" have urged the California Superior Court to compel Christine to provide explicit responses to a set of questions concerning the validity of their premarital agreement, which Christine has contested.

Kevin's attorneys assert that throughout the discovery process leading up to a November trial to assess the prenup's legitimacy, Christine has skillfully evaded providing crucial answers. The contested prenuptial agreement entailed a $1.5 million settlement for Christine.

Kevin's legal team has also responded to Christine's claims that she was "under duress while signing the agreement due to the surrounding circumstances" and that she "didn't possess a complete understanding of it."

Beyond matters related to the prenuptial agreement, Christine and Kevin are also locked in a dispute over child support. A temporary court order has mandated Kevin to pay $129,755 per month in child support until a final amount is determined in upcoming court sessions.