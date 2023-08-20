Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shift towards the new chapter of their lives has come under the radar of experts who believe it signifies a ‘total distancing’ from everything royal.

Comments about this shift and the ramifications have been shared by PR expert Kieran Elsby.

He broke everything down during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

All of this has been shared in response to the ex-royal content the duo churned out in the last year.

In the eyes of Mr Elsby, the upcoming rom-com series inspired by the book Meet Me At The Lake proves the anti-royal propaganda era is over because the Sussexes are now visibly “in a new chapter of their lives, distancing themselves from their former roles as senior members of the Royal Family.”

the director of Media PR Global even went as far as to add, “Their professional pursuits have expanded to encompass a diverse array of initiatives, whilst some have worked, many have not.”

Due to this he believes, “It is critical that the public reception of 'Heart of Invictus' enhances their public image in a positive light. If as expected the documentary focuses around the Invictus Games, as a whole they will avoid creating any new royal dramas. That in itself is a wise strategy.”

This is especially true because, “By staying firm to their involvement in the games it will project an uplifting and positive message, Harry and Meghan can effectively begin a constructive narrative.”

At the end of the day, “this approach allows them to foster an atmosphere of unity and optimism and may be the start of a great tactical switch.”