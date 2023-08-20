 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video
Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen has openly discussed his son's sneaky morning ritual. The 55-year-old Bravo host took to Instagram on Saturday to disclose an amusing incident involving his 4-year-old son, Ben. 

Cohen caught Ben munching on potato chips in secret during the early hours of the day. The result was a comical video capturing the conversation that followed between father and son.

In the video, Cohen playfully inquired, "Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" The audio captured the sounds of Ben enjoying his chips off-camera. Ben calmly responded, "Uh, eating chips because I love chips."

Curious, Cohen continued, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"

However, Ben was not keen on having his private chip-munching moment interrupted. He asserted, "First, I eat this," accidentally revealing a small secret in the process. "I do it every day," he confessed about his morning chip-eating routine.

His father, taken aback, questioned, "You do this every day now? You hide and eat chips?" Cohen covered his face in a surprised manner before conceding that he understood the allure of chips. "I don't blame you," Cohen empathized. "I love chips too, but there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some foods for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."

In a lighthearted gesture, Cohen rolled his eyes playfully and greeted his son with a cheerful "good morning."

Just the previous month, Andy Cohen had yet another amusing exchange with his son. This time, the interaction revolved around Ben's less-than-angelic behavior. Cohen, who is also the father of a 15-month-old daughter named Lucy, shared a relatable parenting moment on his Instagram story as he drove Ben to camp.

More From Entertainment:

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu
Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark
Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’
When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

When David Beckham accused of 'inappropriate' behavior with daughter

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's close friend film qualifies for Oscars
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘distancing themselves’ from Royal Family
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash

King Charles extends support to Prince William amid backlash
Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Taylor Swift fans 'disgusting' behaviour under the scanner

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram

Victoria Beckham shares Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory celebrations on Instagram