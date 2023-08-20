Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen has openly discussed his son's sneaky morning ritual. The 55-year-old Bravo host took to Instagram on Saturday to disclose an amusing incident involving his 4-year-old son, Ben.

Cohen caught Ben munching on potato chips in secret during the early hours of the day. The result was a comical video capturing the conversation that followed between father and son.

In the video, Cohen playfully inquired, "Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" The audio captured the sounds of Ben enjoying his chips off-camera. Ben calmly responded, "Uh, eating chips because I love chips."

Curious, Cohen continued, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"

However, Ben was not keen on having his private chip-munching moment interrupted. He asserted, "First, I eat this," accidentally revealing a small secret in the process. "I do it every day," he confessed about his morning chip-eating routine.

His father, taken aback, questioned, "You do this every day now? You hide and eat chips?" Cohen covered his face in a surprised manner before conceding that he understood the allure of chips. "I don't blame you," Cohen empathized. "I love chips too, but there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some foods for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."



In a lighthearted gesture, Cohen rolled his eyes playfully and greeted his son with a cheerful "good morning."

Just the previous month, Andy Cohen had yet another amusing exchange with his son. This time, the interaction revolved around Ben's less-than-angelic behavior. Cohen, who is also the father of a 15-month-old daughter named Lucy, shared a relatable parenting moment on his Instagram story as he drove Ben to camp.