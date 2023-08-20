Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has just come under the radar of experts who have bashed her bid to ‘constantly exploit’ her ‘Midas touch.’

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a senior production source.

For those unversed, this production expert in question has very close ties to Meghan Markle’s talent agency, WME.

They began the converastion by recounting some concerns heard within office walls, regarding the Duchess and her past bid to count on her Midas touch’.

So much so that they fear unleashing ‘carefully curated’ product endorsements because it may be exploited immensely.

Per the insider, “Nobody wants to turn her into a walking billboard or fashion clotheshorse promoting different brands every time she sets foot in public.”

But at the same time it’s become common knowledge that “she is clearly now a celebrity with the golden touch who has a big enough fan base to make a massive impact on the sales of any outfit or accessory she wears or chooses to talk about.”

If the Duchess chooses to add The Tig in her arsenal, “she can quickly become one of the world’s highest-earning influencers” the source also went as far as to add.

“Her advisers believe her income as an influencer could easily dwarf her and Harry’s Hollywood earnings, especially during the current strikes.”

All of these claims have come in response to the Ad Age Harris Poll survey that was done around two years ago.

It found that around 28% of people are willing to buy any product so long as Meghan’s name is attached to it.