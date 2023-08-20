‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared an update on her health after starting the second round of chemotherapy. She revealed prior that doctors had discovered that she has “another type of cancer” after her initial breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram, she admitted that she is “heartbroken” as her hair has begun to fall out after starting her treatment. She wrote:

“Wanted to be open and honest with you all from the start. So this cycle, I started feeling sick soon as second lot of ‘red devil’ was going in. Got home very tired and started being sick (even with all the anti-sickness), by Friday afternoon the sickness stopped and just waves of nausea.

Still taking anti-sickness now. Hardly any sleep due to steroids and insomnia they bring with them. Didn't have any last cycle but some lovely mouth ulcer friends this time round. But I've managed some walks, lovely homemade soups and smoothies and feeling even better today. The little wins!”

She also spoke in more detail about starting to lose her hair, adding: “What I've found harder this time round and the last few days is hair shredding(sic). Even though I'm cold capping you hope to keep 50 per cent of your hair and there are also many benefits to the hair growing back quicker too.

But as much as I prepared myself waking up everyday gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heartbreaking personally for me. I'm only washing my hair once, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it so I just don't feel like me.

So it's time to bring out the wig I say and get used to this and help me feel like me. I'm still Amy! Some days last week I'd wake and for the first few seconds you forget and then suddenly it all hits you, the day and challenges ahead and your new reality and it's tough - had a few morning cries and learning that's OK too.”

She went on to thank her followers for their support. “Thank you again for all the lovely messages asking how I am, want to be open and honest and hopefully help others going through or those supporting those on their journeys too!”