Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'

Princess Diana was highly similar to Meghan Markle with her struggles, says expert.

OK! reports broadcaster Tessa Dunlop talking about the similarities in the lifestyle of both the Royal Family members.

She explained: "Diana was posh but that meant she kind of understood the barmy nature of aristocracy. Meghan comes from America, so I can understand that it's unfamiliar, while for Diana it would be absolute second nature in a way.

"Her father went on the Commonwealth tour with the Queen, the families were close [the Spencers and the Royal Family]. In that respect, Diana spoke the language of royalty and aristocracy in a way that Meghan didn't, and that was an advantage.

Discussing the similarities, the expert said: "But where the two are aligned is that they both came from places of pain in terms of their childhood, I think Prince Harry bonded with Meghan over having a painful childhood.

