Spain's Olga Carmona finds out about father's death after FIFA Women's World Cup victory

Spain´s defender Olga Carmona celebrates with the trophy along with teammates after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — X/@7olgacarmona

Olga Carmona, Spain's fierce defender, learned the tragic news of her father's demise hours after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday with a legendary goal.

The heartbreaking news, which was withheld from Carmona so she could concentrate on Sunday's final, was published in a statement by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) shortly after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga,” RFEF said in the statement.

Carmona later took to platform X to compare her beloved father to a star that was watching her achieve a career-high from above.

“And without being aware of it, I had my Star before kick off,” she wrote. “I know you gave me the strength to accomplish something truly unique. I know you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

In another tribute to the father of Spain's hero, Carmona's club, Real Madrid said: “Real Madrid C F, the president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

"Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."

During the tense battle on the football field of the Women's World Cup final, Carmona's winning goal in the 29th minute, made La Roja the second nation — after Germany — to win both the men's and women's World Cups.

She hoisted her top in celebration after the goal in memory of her closest friend's recently deceased mother, CNN reported.

Spain secured a win against the European champions and pre-match favourite, thanks to Carmona's goal, despite ongoing disputes and divisions, making this an extraordinary achievement for La Roja.