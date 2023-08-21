King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly set a strict demand for son Prince Harry ahead of 'peace talks' without Meghan Markle.



King Charles and Harry are expected to hold a crucial meeting next month for peace talks, it is claimed.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle would not be part of the peace process.

According to a report by OK magazine, King Charles and Prince Harry are expected to meet in London on September 17 following the Duke’s conclusion of this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.

Now, according to a report by Mirror, "If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward."

It would be the first time the father-son duo would see each other after King Charles coronation in May.

Moreover, it would be King Charles and Harry’s first personal meeting since his bombshell memoir Spare was released in January, where the Duke alleged the monarch of putting his own needs before his.