Monday, August 21, 2023
Snoop Dogg’s outdoor concert leaves 16 fans hospitalized for ‘heat related illness’

Monday, August 21, 2023

Fans suffered heat related illness at a recent Ed Sheeran concert as well
Following rapper Snoop Dogg's concert just outside of Houston on Saturday night, a total of 16 individuals were hospitalized. 

Despite a scorching heatwave with temperatures reaching triple digits, fans showed determination by attending the outdoor concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

According to Misti Willingham, the public information officer for the Montgomery County Hospital District, 35 people exhibited symptoms of "heat-related illness" and received medical evaluations at the venue. Out of this group, 16 adults were transported to nearby hospitals by the MCHD EMS in stable condition.

The Atascocita Fire Department, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated on Saturday that they were en route to The Woodlands Pavilion to assist concert attendees who had overheated at the @SnoopDogg concert. They brought their medical ambulance bus, which is typically used to provide emergency services to large groups.

The fire department expressed their support for Snoop Dogg, stating, "We got your back Snoop!" Their dispatch to the concert venue was a precautionary measure coordinated by the Montgomery County Hospital District in case the number of patients continued to rise. 

Jerry Dilliard, the public information officer for the Atascocita Fire Department, explained that this proactive approach is a common practice and can be highly effective if implemented early on. 

He further mentioned that the Atascocita crewed AMBUS was ultimately not required and departed approximately an hour after their arrival, giving credit to the MCHD for effectively managing the patient load.

The incident of concertgoers experiencing heat-related issues at Snoop Dogg's concert is not an isolated occurrence, considering the current summer being one of the hottest in recorded history.

