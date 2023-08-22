 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
'Bruised man' Prince Harry knows his worth is zilch 'outside royalty'

Prince Harry realises leaving the Royal Family and his duties was not the right choice.

Three years since quitting UK, the Duke of Sussex is looking back at how things could be different if he went ‘much slower.’

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop tells expert Kinsey Schofield: “I think it’s been an incredibly difficult journey… I don’t think Harry has many assets, I don’t think he had the intellectual acumen and probably grounding in history, bizarrely, to understand just what he was trying to achieve."

“He needed to go much slower but I totally understand why the impetuous lad, the rival sibling, the bruised man wanted to smack it out there really quickly, get some easy hits, except they’ve proved quite hard hits but lucrative ones that’s for sure under his belt. And I don’t think he would have ever envisaged the difficulty…”

Dr Dunlop also notices how Harry never owned up-to his family dynamics.

“We have to own when you’re part of the Royal Family, the building bricks that come with the institution mean you are greater than the sum of your parts which means that by definition, Harry outside royalty is less than the sum of his parts had he stayed in the institution,” concluded Dr Dunlop.

