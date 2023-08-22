France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France has paid a touching tribute to Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of King Charles visit next month.



According to a report by AFP, the French seaside resort of Le Touquet said Monday it had received the official go-ahead from King Charles to rename its airport after his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September.

"The International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage is about to undergo a historic transformation by taking on the name ´Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage´."

The northern resort´s town hall further said in the statement, "This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the ´most British of French resorts´."

The inauguration date has yet to be set.

France honoured the late Queen as King Charles is set to visit the country on September 20.

Earlier in March, the planned visit of King Charles was postponed at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France.