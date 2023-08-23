 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Meghan Markle wants 'Hollywood' return as Harry would be 'happy to go away'

Meghan Markle wants to reclaim her celebrity status to secure a popular spot in the eyes of public.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly misses her time as a Hollywood star and wants to plan a comeback immediately.

An insider reveals: “Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media…he would be very happy to go away. I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money. Meghan actually likes being famous,” a source “with knowledge from their time with Spotify" reveals.

Meghan and Prince Harry lost their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify after the Duchess was proven not so 'great audio talent.'

Now, the mother-of-two is working hard to return to Hollywood and leave her admirers smitten.

“Meghan and the team are working hard. I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is,” another source told Page Six.

