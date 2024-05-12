 

Drake story on Instagram signals he will fight on?

Drake appears to be adamant to push back on Kendrick Lamar on hot beef

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Some believe Kendrick Lamar's last diss tracks have slam-dunked Drake and may have pushed him back. But his latest story tells another story.

Taking to Instagram, the Drizzy rapper appears to be determined to keep the beef hot despite odd incidents in his personal life related to his home.

"Good times. Summer vibes up next," the Grammy winner post shows a lone samurai facing an army. 

This may point to his previous verse in Push Ups about 20vs1, where he rapped and said that his entire industry was against him.

Apart from this, Drake's home in Toronto is at the center of attention as multiple attempts by unknown persons to enter put the property in the spotlight.

Not to mention, his security guard was injured in a shooting near his mansion.

However, no connection yet to be proven about these odd incidents with his beef with Kendrick.

The rap war, meanwhile, has become the talk of the town as some hailed the Compton rap star as the winner in the battle.

Joe Budden was one of them. He earlier said on his podcast, "I think he won this off skill. He was much better than Drake the whole way."

He added, "If I'm battling you, I need to have my options ready for all the variables; Drake didn't. And if you feel that way, then when I was telling you to stop saying that I'm outside looking for the ***** that saying he been outside."

