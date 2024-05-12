Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ‘playing husband and wife' ahead of imminent engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are pretty serious in their relationship, per insiders

Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco are reportedly going strong and “playing husband and wife” as they spend time together.

According to an insider, Selena and Benny spend their time at home, cooking and relaxing. The Single Soon singer is so comfortable and happy in her relationship that her pals think a proposal must be close.

“They’re enjoying their cozy home life and getting used to playing husband and wife,” the tipster said. “They both like to cook, so they’ll take turns, but Benny’s been the king in the kitchen, always surprising Selena with delicious meals.”

“Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before. Some of their friends are convinced that a proposal can’t be far off,” they added.

The pop star, who has a song together titled I Can’t Get Enough with the music producer, is said to believe that he’s “the one.”

Benny has also had a positive effect on the It Ain't Me hitmaker’s body image, with one insider noting, "Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body.”

They added that the singer is “no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions.”