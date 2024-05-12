 

Meghan Markle's tactic to 'avoid the Royal Family' laid bare

Meghan Markle is said to have avoided the Royal Family during Prince Harry's recent trip

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Meghan Markle seems to be have avoided seeing the Royal Family during Prince Harry's recent trip to the U.K., according to a royal expert.

Just before their trip to Nigeria, the duo united at the airport in London. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly waited at the airport in the VIP Windsor Suite before the Duke joined her and the duo jetted of to Nigeria. 

Harry was in the U.K. mainly to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, where he was seen without any Royal Family members. His wife and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were also notably absent.

However, his mom Princess Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer were there to support him. They were seen hugging Harry, smiling wide and chatting with him.

Now, an expert says Meghan’s absence during Harry’s London visit suggests she had other important matters to attend to, but it could also mean that she was trying to avoid the royals.

"Meghan may have her new company and other ventures as top priorities," PR expert Ryan McCormick from Goldman McCormick Public Relations told The Mirror.

Meghan is said to be busy with her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and the two Netflix shows she and her husband are making.

"Making a public appearance with Harry may have been done to show face and quell potential rumors of marital unrest," he added.

"Also, by not going to London it shows that the Duchess seems to be trying to avoid the Royal Family," he argued. 

