Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast. The Messenger

The father of Caleb Farley, a player for the Tennessee Titans, lost his life in an overnight house explosion.

The incident, which authorities suspect resulted from a gas leak, occurred in North Carolina.

Caleb Farley, known for his role as a cornerback for the Titans, was not present at the time of the explosion. However, his father, Robert Farley, was one of the victims of the blast that destroyed their suburban Charlotte home.

Caleb Farley, aged 24, had been drafted in the first round by the Titans in 2021 and is currently on their Physically Unable to Perform list. He was reportedly on the property speaking with the police when the explosion took place. The team, including Coach Mike Vrabel, has rallied around Farley in his time of grief, highlighting the significance of emotional support during this distressing period.

The Titans' running back, Derrick Henry, expressed his condolences and shared that he had recently spent time with Caleb Farley. Henry conveyed his sympathy for the young player's situation, acknowledging the profound impact of the loss.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry also extended his support, mentioning that he plans to reach out to Farley. He emphasised the importance of being there for Farley during this challenging time, recognising the difficulty of the emotions he must be facing.

This unfortunate event compounds the personal tragedy Caleb Farley has already experienced, having lost his mother to breast cancer in 2018. The Titans community stands together, offering their thoughts and prayers for Caleb Farley and his family.