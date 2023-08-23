 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Titans player Caleb Farleys father killed in house blast. The Messenger
Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast. The Messenger 

The father of Caleb Farley, a player for the Tennessee Titans, lost his life in an overnight house explosion. 

The incident, which authorities suspect resulted from a gas leak, occurred in North Carolina. 

Caleb Farley, known for his role as a cornerback for the Titans, was not present at the time of the explosion. However, his father, Robert Farley, was one of the victims of the blast that destroyed their suburban Charlotte home.

Caleb Farley, aged 24, had been drafted in the first round by the Titans in 2021 and is currently on their Physically Unable to Perform list. He was reportedly on the property speaking with the police when the explosion took place. The team, including Coach Mike Vrabel, has rallied around Farley in his time of grief, highlighting the significance of emotional support during this distressing period.

The Titans' running back, Derrick Henry, expressed his condolences and shared that he had recently spent time with Caleb Farley. Henry conveyed his sympathy for the young player's situation, acknowledging the profound impact of the loss.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry also extended his support, mentioning that he plans to reach out to Farley. He emphasised the importance of being there for Farley during this challenging time, recognising the difficulty of the emotions he must be facing.

This unfortunate event compounds the personal tragedy Caleb Farley has already experienced, having lost his mother to breast cancer in 2018. The Titans community stands together, offering their thoughts and prayers for Caleb Farley and his family. 

More From Sports:

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment
Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI
Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?

Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?
Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown

Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown
Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card

Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card
Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna

Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna
Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso

Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso
WATCH: Hell breaks loose after Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales goes on kissing spree with players video

WATCH: Hell breaks loose after Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales goes on kissing spree with players
India squad for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI inducts Rahul, Shreyas, Tilak in ODI team

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI inducts Rahul, Shreyas, Tilak in ODI team
BCCI VP turns down request for further changes in World Cup schedule

BCCI VP turns down request for further changes in World Cup schedule
Spain's Olga Carmona finds out about father's death after FIFA Women's World Cup victory

Spain's Olga Carmona finds out about father's death after FIFA Women's World Cup victory