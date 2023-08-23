Meghan Markle’s tender moment with Archie gets caught on camera

A small clip and images of Meghan Markle comforting her toddler son Archie has just started making rounds across the internet.

For those unversed, the clip is from the couple’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In the series, the couple have shared personal moments of both their children, from Lilibet’s first steps to Archie’s shoulder ride during the sunset, with Prince Harry.

However, eagle eyed fans even managed to notice a seemingly hidden moment of bonding between Meghan Markle and the tiny tot.

The moment occurred during a filmed car ride where Archie was sat in a car seat, wearing a black puffer jacket, as well as stripped legging and navy socks.

Apart from the Harry & Meghan docuseries, the couple is also planning to release another documentary, for one of Prince Harry’s passion projects, The Heart of Invictus.

It will feature the journey it took to create an event for wounded war veterans.