 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s tender moment with Archie gets caught on camera

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Meghan Markle’s tender moment with Archie gets caught on camera
Meghan Markle’s tender moment with Archie gets caught on camera

A small clip and images of Meghan Markle comforting her toddler son Archie has just started making rounds across the internet.

For those unversed, the clip is from the couple’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

In the series, the couple have shared personal moments of both their children, from Lilibet’s first steps to Archie’s shoulder ride during the sunset, with Prince Harry.

However, eagle eyed fans even managed to notice a seemingly hidden moment of bonding between Meghan Markle and the tiny tot.

The moment occurred during a filmed car ride where Archie was sat in a car seat, wearing a black puffer jacket, as well as stripped legging and navy socks.

Meghan Markle’s tender moment with Archie gets caught on camera

Apart from the Harry & Meghan docuseries, the couple is also planning to release another documentary, for one of Prince Harry’s passion projects, The Heart of Invictus.

It will feature the journey it took to create an event for wounded war veterans. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move video

Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move
Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour video

Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour
Jennifer Aniston risks getting cancelled as she calls out bizarre ‘cancel culture'

Jennifer Aniston risks getting cancelled as she calls out bizarre ‘cancel culture'
Victoria Beckham honours Serena Williams after Meghan Markle snub

Victoria Beckham honours Serena Williams after Meghan Markle snub
Jennifer Aniston reveals she feels 'closer' to her dad post his death: 'He’s everywhere' video

Jennifer Aniston reveals she feels 'closer' to her dad post his death: 'He’s everywhere'
Billie Eilish stuns fans with latest move: 'Omg she's so humble'

Billie Eilish stuns fans with latest move: 'Omg she's so humble'

Meghan Markle snubs close friend Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle snubs close friend Serena Williams?
Khloe Kardashian gives befitting reply to troll body-shaming sister Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian gives befitting reply to troll body-shaming sister Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry warned about more rift with Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours video

Prince Harry warned about more rift with Meghan Markle amid divorce rumours
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari reach 'happy' agreement

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’

Prince Harry’s allegations against King Charles resurface ahead of ‘peace talks’
Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’

Bianca Censori has Kanye West ‘submitting’: ‘He’s wrapped around her finger’