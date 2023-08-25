Madonna plans triumphant return to stage despite health setback

Madonna embarked on her Celebration world tour in October last year (2022), and the tour will continue as she will perform at 78 shows across the globe until April 2024 in Mexico.

Madonna was recently rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU after being found unresponsive. It was revealed that the songstress was suffering from septic shock due to a severe bacterial infection. She was advised by the doctors not to continue with her tour.

However, reports have emerged that Madonna is determined to return to the world stage and perform for her fans.

The hitmaker, who is still recovering and appears to be frail from the sickness, has recently celebrated her 65th birthday with her latest young boyfriend, the 29-year-old boxer Joshua Popper.

According to Dailymail, the singer is taking rigorous rehearsals after getting back from a birthday bash in Lisbon and is planning for a return opening show in London on October 14.

Madonna's long-time collaborator and producer, Jamie King, revealed that the shows delayed due to the singer's sudden illness are being extensively reworked to check on Madonna's stamina and fitness. He also revealed that, keeping Madonna's health in mind, it has been decided that the aging songstress will do less dancing on stage.

According to Pagesix, a source close to the singer revealed that Madonna is very keen to get back to work, and her team's main concern is to ensure that she stays fit and healthy from the start until the end of the tour.