Friday, August 25, 2023
Prince Andrew demands more after King Charles ‘olive branch’

Duke of York Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded more days after King Charles had extended him an 'olive branch' last week.

According to a report by Mirror, King Charles has invited Andrew to Balmoral for summer holidays, and insiders believe it was olive branch in their relationship.

The insider told Express Daily, per Mirror, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

Now, according to a report by The Sun, Prince Andrew has launched a bid to win back his £3 million-a-year taxpayer-funded armed security detail.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie father was stripped of police protection after paying millions to settle a civil assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Britain’s former Home Secretary Priti Patel has backed Andrew's bid to have his armed security returned to him.

