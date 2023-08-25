Bianca Censori wants to ‘separate’ from Kanye West: ‘Can’t be herself’

Experts have started to voice concerns surrounding Bianca’s alleged attempts to ‘distance’ herself from Kanye West.

These allegations and the surrounding claims have been shared by celebrity psychic Inbaal.

She shed light onto everything during a candid interview with The Mirror.

In the middle of that chat she offered an observation into Binaca’s body language during paparazzi photo ops and said, “In one series of photos, her raised shoulder forms a barrier between herself and Ye, showing that the glamorous Australian is struggling to keep her unique identity in the relationship, and is subconsciously trying to create a space separating herself from the US hitmaker.”

“An interesting observation is, that this body language didn't start when she met Kanye.”

“Bianca's tense shoulders are seen in photos of her before she ever met the fashion maven.”

“She's a lady who is accustomed to taking risks, and her success is dependent on people liking her. So using 'please like me' gestures and showing tension in her shoulders are characteristics she's displayed throughout her life, not just since Ye entered the scene.”