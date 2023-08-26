King Charles’ Firm branded nationalised Kardashians: ‘Yet Meghan wants in'

Despite the Royal Family’s constant flirtation with “divorce and scandal” experts claim its become Meghan Markle’s dream to become part of the ‘nationalised Kardashians’, allegedly.



Admissions about Meghan’s alleged love for the spotlight has been referenced by commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during her most recent piece for News.com.au.

The conversation started by referencing Page Six’s admissions about the Duchess’ love for cameras.

A source close to the outlet said, “Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media.”

“He would be very happy to go away,” but “I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money.” Whereas “Meghan actually likes being famous.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser this “takes us back to our red string-covered corkboard and the mystery of reconciling that Harry would seem to have about as much time for fame as for Big Oil and being in Queen Camilla’s book group, while Meghan is reportedly happy to welcome the F word with open arms.”

This “clash of royalty and celebrity is nothing new” because “Many, including many in America, would seem to conflate the two, because what family in the world is more famous than the much-divorced, much-miserable House of Windsor?” after all.

This is allegedly the same as when Meghan was joining Crown Inc because “one British journalist explained the Stateside view of the royal family as ‘nationalised Kardashians’” i.e calling them “little more than a renowned, wealthy clan riddled by divorce and scandal.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also added, “The only thing separating Her late Majesty and Kris Jenner, according to this way of thinking? Several layers of fake tan, a few $100,000 Hermès Birkins and that Jenner has never been forced to make awkward small talk with a Prime Minister.”