Saturday, August 26, 2023
Royal fans react as Kate Middleton, Prince William receive warning

Royal fans have expressed their views after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William received a stern work related warning amid extended holidays with their children.

The future king and queen are reportedly spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this holiday season at their Norfolk bolthole on the Sandringham Estate, in Scotland.

Speaking to Daily Express royal expert Richard Palmer issued a warning that long holidays could well become an “issue” for Kate and William.

Reacting to it, one fan commented “That was the late Queen’s request that family came first for William and Kate so no one can blame anyone or anything as it was done by a family member, so people need to stop whining.”

Another said, “Leave them alone. They have three children and are away from them so much, they need 'normal time.' None of us actually know what it entails to be a member of the royal family.”

