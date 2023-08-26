 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle

US actor and singer Audra McDonald is receiving backlash for expressing her admiration for Meghan Markle.

Audra is drawing criticism from the supporters of the British royal family after she recently answered the Proust Questionnaire for Vanity Fair.

Audra lavished praises on Meghan Markle while answering a question about the Duchess of Sussex

When asked "Which living person do you most admire?"

She said, "Meghan Markle."

She added, "I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength, and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to."

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald

Meghan Markle is rarely praised by Hollywood celebrities and Audra McDonald is expected to receive backlash online for expressing her admiration for the wife of Prince Harry.

"Off all the living people in the entire world, of all the Black women in the world, who she claims are her heroes, she admires Meghan," said a royal fan.

Another said, "Audra is not well known beyond the US theater community, so I highly doubt this will have any impact at all."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’
Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare

Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare
Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing
Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024
Doja Cat secures first Australian No. 1 single with 'Paint The Town Red'

Doja Cat secures first Australian No. 1 single with 'Paint The Town Red'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice likely to honour Prince Harry video

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice likely to honour Prince Harry
Beyoncé 'scared' concertgoers in latest show

Beyoncé 'scared' concertgoers in latest show
Justin and Hailey Bieber cherish heartwarming moment with niece

Justin and Hailey Bieber cherish heartwarming moment with niece
Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Harry announces return to UK video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Harry announces return to UK
Amber Heard’s court case against Johnny Depp: ‘Its been a cruelty’

Amber Heard’s court case against Johnny Depp: ‘Its been a cruelty’