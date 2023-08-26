US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle

US actor and singer Audra McDonald is receiving backlash for expressing her admiration for Meghan Markle.

Audra is drawing criticism from the supporters of the British royal family after she recently answered the Proust Questionnaire for Vanity Fair.

Audra lavished praises on Meghan Markle while answering a question about the Duchess of Sussex

When asked "Which living person do you most admire?"

She said, "Meghan Markle."

She added, "I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength, and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to."

Audra McDonald

Meghan Markle is rarely praised by Hollywood celebrities and Audra McDonald is expected to receive backlash online for expressing her admiration for the wife of Prince Harry.



"Off all the living people in the entire world, of all the Black women in the world, who she claims are her heroes, she admires Meghan," said a royal fan.

Another said, "Audra is not well known beyond the US theater community, so I highly doubt this will have any impact at all."