Zayn Malik, daughter Khai attend BLACKPINK's concert in NYC together

Zayn Malik recently attended BLACKPINK's headline-grabbing Deadline concert in NYC with his 4-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the proud dad shared a never-before-seen glimpse of the father-daughter bond.

In the viral snap, the former One Direction member holds his daughter in his arms as they enjoy the electrifying performance of the K-pop group.

"@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT," penned Zayn.

For the night out, the Night Changes hitmaker donned a black hoodie and matching pants, while Khai wore a pink shirt and pants.

For those unversed, Zayn welcomed Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on September 19, 2020.

The exes called it quits in late 2021 due to an alleged beef between the crooner and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," the source told People magazine at that time.

"They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," added the confidant.