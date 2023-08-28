Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

After a report in the British media said that Meghan Markle could make a million dollars per Instagram post, the number of followers on her account has crossed 100,000.

According to the Daily Mail. a source close to Meghan Markle's team confirmed that the Instagram account being discussed in the media belongs to the Duchess of Sussex.

Citing a source, The Mail on Sunday wrote, "Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram."



Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan's personal Instagram following stood at more than three million.

In an interview last year, Meghan announced that she was planning a return to Instagram.

Speaking to writer Allison P Davis, she said, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back on Instagram."