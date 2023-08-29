'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper's one 'desperate wish' comes to reality

Bradley Cooper will have a bittersweet moment as his Netflix film Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Festival per his "desperate" wish, but the star won't be there to attend in solidarity with the unions strike.

Speaking to the Guardian, Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera said, “So far, the only filmmaker who definitely won’t be in Venice is Bradley Cooper because he’s also the leading actor,” the head added.

“He called me and said he desperately wanted the film to be in Venice, that it was his dream come true, but he doesn’t want to come against the strike. I understand, of course.”

Reportedly, the 48-year-old was previously likely to stroll on the oldest film festival red carpet which was seen as the launchpad for Oscar contenders.

Starred as Leonard Bernstein, the famed conductor, composer, and musician, Bradly gushed over the film as his “most terrifying” role to date, noting that being a conductor is “the absolute hardest thing you could ever want to do. It is impossible.”

Maestro will rollout in select theatres on Nov, 22 and be available for streaming on Dec, 20.