 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 was set to begin production in June 2023 but hit a snag due to SAG-AFTRA strike
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 was set to begin production in June 2023 but hit a snag due to SAG-AFTRA strike

Before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper and acts as a paternal figure to the kids in Stranger Things, discussed his perspective on witnessing his fellow cast members grow up during the show's first four seasons in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He said, “ …early on, it was very funny to see the sprouts of Stranger Things kids. We had, like, five of them that first season. The brood keeps growing, but they were all little saplings.”

He added that he had his own ideas about what the young cast members would end up doing, but was always surprised by them. “So we all put bets on various ones going in various ways, and I was wrong about every single one of them. So it’s gratifying, sometimes, and not gratifying the next. But it’s been interesting to see kids surprise me in this business.”

During the filming of Stranger Things season 1, the young actors' ages aligned with the characters, around 12 years old. By season 4 in 2022, characters had aged to about 15, in their first year of high school.

However, the actors were already in their late teens to early twenties. The start of filming for season 5 is delayed due to a double strike, causing the once child-aged cast to become adults before reprising their iconic roles.

The actors' ages could disrupt series continuity. If season 5 follows season 4 closely, actors would portray 15-year-olds, even though they're in their twenties.

A prevalent theory suggests season 5 might feature a time jump, aligning cast and characters' ages. Harbour hinted at this, mentioning the new season won't immediately follow season 4. A substantial time jump could bridge the gap between characters' ages and actors' mature appearances, restoring coherence.

More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin video

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin
Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David
Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone video

Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew video

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute

Darius Jackson doubles down on Keke Palmer's 30th birthday tribute
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning after being spotted with Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows' video

Kate Middleton approached to show dance moves in collaboration for 'live shows'

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik ‘not in dating game’ as he co-parents Khai with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’ video

Meghan Markle leaves friends afraid: ‘This is not the life she expected’