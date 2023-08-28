 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

file footage


Taylor Swift playfully made a reference to her past drama with Kanye West during her performance at Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City as part of The Eras Tour.

As she kicked off the international leg of her tour, Swift took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

While explaining the inspiration behind The Eras Tour, the audience joined in with cheers, prompting Swift to react with one of her characteristic surprised facial expressions.

Swift responded to the sweet interruption with a nod to the 2009 VMAs incident when West interrupted he acceptance speech.

“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted,” she said as she turned her attention back to her piano. “And I would know.”

The Karma hitmaker's playful remark comes 14 years after the memorable incident involving  West at the VMAs.

At the 2009 VMAs, as Swift was announced as the winner for her You Belong With Me video, West grabbed the microphone from her and expressed his preference for Beyoncé's Single Ladies visual.

This interruption led to a feud that extended over the years, shaping the narrative of their interactions in the public eye.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said. “One of the best videos of all time!”

After the ceremony, the then 19-year-old Swift told reporters: “I was standing on stage and I was really excited because I’d just won the award and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage … and then I wasn’t excited anymore after that.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

Jennifer Garner asked to buy Spanish women's team as celebration video goes viral

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’

‘Concerned’ Prince Harry is desperate to have Meghan Markle ‘hang on’
VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

VMAs 2023: Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors ‘Single Soon’ lyrics allude to The Weeknd relationship

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism video

Dolly Parton comes to Kate Middleton's rescue amid new wave of criticism

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour says ‘it’s gratifying’ to watch cast-mates grow

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin video

‘Rustin’ trailer: Watch Colman Domingo’s powerful portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin
Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

Adele says she wants ‘to be a mom again soon’ and reveals Rich Paul's favorite baby name

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star shares bittersweet anecdote with Larry David
Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone video

Meghan Markle's Instagram account hits new milestone

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Elton John hospitalized in France following accident at home

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew video

Prince Harry helped Eugenie force Prince William to make peace with Andrew