Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’ in nod to Kanye West feud

Taylor Swift playfully made a reference to her past drama with Kanye West during her performance at Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City as part of The Eras Tour.

As she kicked off the international leg of her tour, Swift took a moment to express her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

While explaining the inspiration behind The Eras Tour, the audience joined in with cheers, prompting Swift to react with one of her characteristic surprised facial expressions.

Swift responded to the sweet interruption with a nod to the 2009 VMAs incident when West interrupted he acceptance speech.

“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted,” she said as she turned her attention back to her piano. “And I would know.”

The Karma hitmaker's playful remark comes 14 years after the memorable incident involving West at the VMAs.

At the 2009 VMAs, as Swift was announced as the winner for her You Belong With Me video, West grabbed the microphone from her and expressed his preference for Beyoncé's Single Ladies visual.

This interruption led to a feud that extended over the years, shaping the narrative of their interactions in the public eye.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said. “One of the best videos of all time!”

After the ceremony, the then 19-year-old Swift told reporters: “I was standing on stage and I was really excited because I’d just won the award and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage … and then I wasn’t excited anymore after that.”