 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Sarah Ferguson was totally in love with handsome Prince Andrew on wedding
Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding

Sarah Ferguson is touching upon memorable moments from her wedding day to Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York, who tied the know with Andrew in 1986, admits she was ‘absolutely’ in love with the Prince of her ‘dreams.’

She has previously described them as the “happiest divorced couple” in the world, adding that they still “enjoy each other’s company and allow each other to blossom”.

Recalling the day, Fergie said: “In 1986, the nation stopped and took a holiday on July 23 for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara given by Her Majesty, which had gardenias floating all the way through it so you could see sparkles but you couldn't see the tiara.

“It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella really, isn't it? I wasn’t exactly milking the cows on the farm, it was a very lovely life I had, but my father still farmed…

“Of course, I absolutely was totally in love with my handsome prince,” she gushed.

Fergie and Andrew parted ways in 1992. Speaking about their dynamic now, the mother-of-two admits that they are the “happiest divorced couple” in the world, and still “enjoy each other’s company and allow each other to blossom”.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce

Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce
Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King

Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King
Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations video

Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations
Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2 video

Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2
Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy

Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy
Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend

Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend
Fans ecstatic as Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm rekindled romance

Fans ecstatic as Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm rekindled romance
Elton John 'discharged' after night at French hospital: Read

Elton John 'discharged' after night at French hospital: Read
Prince Harry has 'regrets' of leaving UK 'without a doubt': Expert video

Prince Harry has 'regrets' of leaving UK 'without a doubt': Expert
Prince Harry’s going to find himself ‘homeless’ very soon video

Prince Harry’s going to find himself ‘homeless’ very soon
Is Bianca Censori the key to Kanye West’s quest for Kardashian style family? Expert reveals video

Is Bianca Censori the key to Kanye West’s quest for Kardashian style family? Expert reveals

Shania Twain dedicates ‘You're Still the One’ to fans on 58th birthday

Shania Twain dedicates ‘You're Still the One’ to fans on 58th birthday