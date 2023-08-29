Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding

Sarah Ferguson is touching upon memorable moments from her wedding day to Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York, who tied the know with Andrew in 1986, admits she was ‘absolutely’ in love with the Prince of her ‘dreams.’

She has previously described them as the “happiest divorced couple” in the world, adding that they still “enjoy each other’s company and allow each other to blossom”.

Recalling the day, Fergie said: “In 1986, the nation stopped and took a holiday on July 23 for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara given by Her Majesty, which had gardenias floating all the way through it so you could see sparkles but you couldn't see the tiara.

“It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella really, isn't it? I wasn’t exactly milking the cows on the farm, it was a very lovely life I had, but my father still farmed…

“Of course, I absolutely was totally in love with my handsome prince,” she gushed.

